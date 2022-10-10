Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.7% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,074,000 after buying an additional 162,941 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 471,027.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 989,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,348,000 after buying an additional 989,157 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 876,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,016,000 after purchasing an additional 151,536 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 776,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,534,000 after purchasing an additional 230,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 709,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,697,000 after purchasing an additional 58,834 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.09. 4,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,982. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $62.29 and a one year high of $81.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.96.

