AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at BWS Financial

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BWS Financial from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for AXT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXTI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded AXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on AXT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised AXT from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. AXT has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.10.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. AXT had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AXT will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AXT news, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at $296,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $367,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,500 shares of company stock worth $933,100 in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AXT during the second quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

