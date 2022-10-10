Azuki Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.00 (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Azuki token can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Azuki has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Azuki has a market capitalization of $91,851.39 and approximately $15.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003134 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000086 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Azuki Token Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 tokens. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Azuki Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Azuki (AZUKI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Azuki has a current supply of 11,310,689.72647731 with 11,284,983.79237026 in circulation. The last known price of Azuki is 0.00816039 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $6.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dokidoki.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

