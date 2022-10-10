Baby Saitama Inu Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $711,720.24 (BABYSAITAM)

Baby Saitama Inu (BABYSAITAM) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Baby Saitama Inu has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Baby Saitama Inu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Saitama Inu has a market cap of $711,720.24 and approximately $10,992.00 worth of Baby Saitama Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010223 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Baby Saitama Inu Coin Profile

Baby Saitama Inu’s official Twitter account is @BabySaitamaERC.

Baby Saitama Inu Coin Trading

