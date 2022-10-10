Bailard Inc. Has $5.29 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10,725.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,711,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.86. 47,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,069. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.85. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.24 and a 1-year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

