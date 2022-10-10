Bailard Inc. Has $5.61 Million Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,303 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.31% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 687.5% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,390. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $62.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average is $56.56.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

