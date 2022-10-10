Bailard Inc. Has $7.76 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 113.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,971 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,113,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $706,000. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

Amgen Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $4.37 on Monday, reaching $233.40. 65,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,134. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.30 and a 200 day moving average of $243.22.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

