Bailard Inc. Has $8.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VHT stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.52. The stock had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,314. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.10.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

