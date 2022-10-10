Bailard Inc. Purchases 28,888 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,888 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $15,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $5,315,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune 45 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MS. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.60. 182,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,326,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

