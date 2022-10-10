Bailard Inc. Reduces Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,103 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.26. The stock had a trading volume of 127,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.68. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $128.32. The firm has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

