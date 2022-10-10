Bailard Inc. Sells 117,643 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,623,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117,643 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 3.3% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $83,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 41,139.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,121,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089,700 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 279.9% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,764,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,766 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth $53,867,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 18,046,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,224 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PDBC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.48. 102,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,390,886. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $22.73.

