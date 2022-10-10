Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Acquired by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Bally’s worth $10,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bally’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BALY. Cowen reduced their price target on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

Bally’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BALY traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,339. Bally’s Co. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 20,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $447,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Featured Articles

