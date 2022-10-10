Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Price Target Raised to €4.10 at Credit Suisse Group

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Banco Santander to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.93.

SAN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.42. 409,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,964,886. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.32 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.0559 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

