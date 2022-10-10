Banco Santander S.A. Buys 1,920 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.04. 1,524,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,043,891. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

