Banco Santander S.A. Has $125 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,579 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.7% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.08% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $124,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $266.73. 3,101,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,497,688. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $267.10 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.23.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.