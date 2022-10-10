Banco Santander S.A. Has $9.12 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,441 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,566,000. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 120,333 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 256,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,585,000 after buying an additional 39,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.25. 263,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,248,283. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.45. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.