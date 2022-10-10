Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,098 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $21.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $439.39. The company had a trading volume of 141,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,198. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $537.19. The stock has a market cap of $177.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $443.64 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

