Banco Santander S.A. Sells 1,518 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $10,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Hightower 6M Holding LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 240,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.62. The company had a trading volume of 197,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,167. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $70.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average of $55.14.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

