Banco Santander S.A. Sells 4,499 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.62. The stock had a trading volume of 213,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,326,940. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.33. The company has a market capitalization of $134.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

