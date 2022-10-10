Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 2.5% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $31.04 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $249.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

