Bankroll Vault Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,335.00 (VLT)

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Bankroll Vault has a market cap of $196,557.68 and approximately $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bankroll Vault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bankroll Vault has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,482.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021026 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00278127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00138814 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.91 or 0.00748913 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.51 or 0.00603154 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00255583 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Bankroll Vault Profile

Bankroll Vault is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. Bankroll Vault’s official website is bankroll.network. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Bankroll Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankroll Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bankroll Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bankroll Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

