Barclays Lowers Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $305.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $310.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $321.33.

Danaher Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $268.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

