Barclays Lowers Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Price Target to €57.00

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from €70.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Nemetschek from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nemetschek from €75.00 ($76.53) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nemetschek currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.13.

Nemetschek Price Performance

Shares of NEMTF stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $87.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.38.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

