Barrington Research Trims Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Target Price to $50.00

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barrington Research from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $32.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $473.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.43 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 37.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips purchased 1,150 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,456.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 106,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,511.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,456.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,511.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.33 per share, with a total value of $54,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,673.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,532 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 946,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after acquiring an additional 53,240 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Carriage Services by 61.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 117,436 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 7.0% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2,866.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 228,855 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

