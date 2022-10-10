BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

BATM Advanced Communications Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BVC opened at GBX 28.50 ($0.34) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £126.29 million and a P/E ratio of 2,850.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.33. BATM Advanced Communications has a one year low of GBX 26 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 90.80 ($1.10). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 37.27.

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical divisions. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, and cyber network monitoring.

