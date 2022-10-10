Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €90.00 ($91.84) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($82.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of ETR BMW traded down €0.27 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €71.70 ($73.16). The company had a trading volume of 745,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($102.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €74.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €76.71.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

