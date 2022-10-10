Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $12,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 23.6% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.65. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,826. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $221.64 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

