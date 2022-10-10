Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives $5.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $5.42 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Insider Activity

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The retailer reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($1.63). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $105,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,260,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,658,000 after purchasing an additional 536,654 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 107,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 756,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 142,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading

