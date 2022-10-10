Benefit Street Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Benefit Street Partners LLC reduced its position in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,541 shares during the quarter. Cumulus Media makes up about 0.4% of Benefit Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Benefit Street Partners LLC owned about 0.46% of Cumulus Media worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth $187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 34.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth $365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 118.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMLS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $133.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.17). Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $236.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cumulus Media Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Cumulus Media from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

