Benefit Street Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 553,709 Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Benefit Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 553,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,034,000. Frontier Communications Parent makes up about 7.8% of Benefit Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth about $234,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,217. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FYBR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.