Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Capital (LON:CAPD)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 117 ($1.41) price objective on the stock.

Capital stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.03) on Thursday. Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 108 ($1.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £163.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 92.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Capital’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

