Best Fintech Investment Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $768,933.00 (BFIC)

Best Fintech Investment Coin (BFIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, Best Fintech Investment Coin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Best Fintech Investment Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $20.48 or 0.00106397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Best Fintech Investment Coin has a total market capitalization of $38.70 million and approximately $768,933.00 worth of Best Fintech Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Best Fintech Investment Coin Profile

Best Fintech Investment Coin’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Best Fintech Investment Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,889,774 tokens. Best Fintech Investment Coin’s official website is bficoin.io. Best Fintech Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @bficoin.

Best Fintech Investment Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Best Fintech Investment Coin (BFIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Best Fintech Investment Coin has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Best Fintech Investment Coin is 21.51783634 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $815,830.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://bficoin.io/.”

