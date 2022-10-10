Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.89

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 87732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BILI shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

Bilibili Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,670,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 539.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,767 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 325.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,151,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 880,474 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,637,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after acquiring an additional 481,432 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,888,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,134,000 after acquiring an additional 405,620 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

