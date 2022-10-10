BitDNS (DNS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $327.79 Million

BitDNS (DNS) traded down 53% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, BitDNS has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One BitDNS coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001686 BTC on popular exchanges. BitDNS has a total market cap of $327.79 million and $35,183.00 worth of BitDNS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BitDNS Profile

BitDNS’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. BitDNS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. BitDNS’s official website is www.bitdns.vip. BitDNS’s official Twitter account is @BitdnsO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitDNS

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDNS is the core infrastructure of the distributed Internet. On the BitDNS network, users are autonomous and domain names are decentralized. BitDNS builds distributed domain names through BitUID infrastructure, wallets, and routers. In addition, BitDNS plans to connect most mainstream public chains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDNS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDNS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDNS using one of the exchanges listed above.

