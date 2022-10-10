BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Purchased by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.7% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.2% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.28. The company had a trading volume of 22,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,706. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $79.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average of $67.37.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,917,449.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,636. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BJ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

