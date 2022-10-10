BlackHat Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for about $0.0857 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackHat has a total market cap of $753,006.96 and $86,844.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackHat alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s launch date was March 30th, 2021. BlackHat’s total supply is 9,656,565 coins and its circulating supply is 8,788,324 coins. BlackHat’s official website is blackhatco.in. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin. The official message board for BlackHat is medium.com/@blackhatcoin.

Buying and Selling BlackHat

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat (BLKC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. BlackHat has a current supply of 9,656,565.4206477 with 7,604,715 in circulation. The last known price of BlackHat is 0.08290808 USD and is down -5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $83,854.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackhatco.in.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

