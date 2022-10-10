Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.16

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $22.67, with a volume of 89265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.64%.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,148 shares of company stock valued at $114,708 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

