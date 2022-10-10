Blockchain Monster Hunt (BCMC) One Day Volume Tops $261,539.00

Blockchain Monster Hunt (BCMC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Blockchain Monster Hunt token can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Monster Hunt has a total market cap of $10.60 million and $261,539.00 worth of Blockchain Monster Hunt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Monster Hunt has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003152 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Blockchain Monster Hunt Token Profile

Blockchain Monster Hunt’s launch date was October 13th, 2021. Blockchain Monster Hunt’s total supply is 994,444,444 tokens and its circulating supply is 994,444,211 tokens. The official message board for Blockchain Monster Hunt is blog.bcmhunt.com. Blockchain Monster Hunt’s official website is bcmhunt.com. Blockchain Monster Hunt’s official Twitter account is @bcmhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockchain Monster Hunt

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Monster Hunt (BCMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blockchain Monster Hunt has a current supply of 994,444,444 with 148,292,829 in circulation. The last known price of Blockchain Monster Hunt is 0.01091034 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $14,787.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bcmhunt.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Monster Hunt directly using US dollars.

