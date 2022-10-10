BLOCKMAX (OCB) One Day Volume Tops $28,129.00

BLOCKMAX (OCB) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, BLOCKMAX has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. BLOCKMAX has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $28,129.00 worth of BLOCKMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKMAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BLOCKMAX Token Profile

BLOCKMAX’s genesis date was August 13th, 2021. BLOCKMAX’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for BLOCKMAX is blockmax.io. BLOCKMAX’s official Twitter account is @blockmaxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLOCKMAX

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKMAX (OCB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BLOCKMAX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of BLOCKMAX is 0.02518122 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,671.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockmax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKMAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

