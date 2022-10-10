Bloktopia Price Tops $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (BLOK)

Bloktopia (BLOK) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, Bloktopia has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bloktopia has a total market cap of $41.72 million and $1.14 million worth of Bloktopia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloktopia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bloktopia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003164 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069804 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10671420 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bloktopia Profile

Bloktopia was first traded on October 5th, 2021. Bloktopia’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,052,608,383 tokens. Bloktopia’s official website is www.bloktopia.com. Bloktopia’s official Twitter account is @bloktopia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bloktopia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloktopia (BLOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bloktopia has a current supply of 200,000,000,000 with 17,536,640,676 in circulation. The last known price of Bloktopia is 0.00324215 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1,276,545.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bloktopia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloktopia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloktopia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloktopia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bloktopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloktopia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.