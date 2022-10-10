BNP Paribas Lowers First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) to Neutral

BNP Paribas lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FQVLF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.82.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FQVLF opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.89.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.1241 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from First Quantum Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.00. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.76%.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.