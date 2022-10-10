Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Lowered to $2,250.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2023 earnings at $60.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $120.79 EPS.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,528.70.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,685.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,626.22 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,895.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,006.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,638,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

