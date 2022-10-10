Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 13.8% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 9,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCHP opened at $63.82 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.31.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

