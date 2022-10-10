Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys 7,250 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3,222.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $100.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.98 and a 200-day moving average of $131.22. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.68 and a 12-month high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.20%.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

