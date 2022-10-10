Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys 918 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 3.0% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.8 %

CVS stock opened at $87.52 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $82.20 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

