Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 34.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerSale in the first quarter worth $110,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerSale by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 1st quarter worth $160,000.

AerSale Price Performance

Shares of ASLE opened at $18.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. AerSale Co. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $967.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. AerSale had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $139.61 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AerSale Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AerSale to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AerSale in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AerSale news, Director Michael Kirton sold 4,398,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $71,303,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,585,990 shares in the company, valued at $382,328,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AerSale Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

