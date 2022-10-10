Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ET. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,315,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after purchasing an additional 169,939 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 100,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,945,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,645,000 after purchasing an additional 79,989 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 54,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.60%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,045,866 shares of company stock valued at $46,895,136 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Barclays increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

