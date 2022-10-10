Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 235.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $86.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.99. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. DA Davidson cut their target price on PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

