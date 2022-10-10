Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 239.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,003,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,878,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $51.87 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.71.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.