Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,250 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,522,000 after buying an additional 50,098 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,774,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $134.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.14%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

